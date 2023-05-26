Lewis Pullman Tells Us His Favorite Summer Movie Picks

Lewis Pullman knows the power of a good summer movie. His last film, Top Gun: Maverick, practically saved the summer box office. That long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and tons of jet fuel, had audiences flocking to theaters again and critics wondering if moviegoing wasn’t dead after all.

When the actor, who can next be seen in The Starling Girl (in theaters now), was asked about his own list of go-to summer films, Pullman’s picks are less concerned with the spectacle associated with summer blockbusters – the fighter jets, the explosions, the near-death rescue missions – and more focused on the feelings and memories these movies create. He remembers the ritual of renting movies at Blockbuster and Rocket Video, watching them with his dad, actor Bill Pullman, and the rest of the family, and dissecting them afterward over ice cream.

“It was as much about the conversation afterward as it was about the movie. It’s almost like the movie was the appetizer to the discussion,” he tells UPROXX. “That’s where I really grew my love for movies. My brother and sister, mom and dad, all just talking about our favorite parts, what we wished had happened, what our favorite performances were, and what we would’ve done differently. My parents were always pushing us to think critically. So going to the movies was like church for me.”

Pullman’s latest, The Starling Girl, is a loaded coming-of-age drama about a young girl named Jem (Eliza Scanlen) growing up in a religiously strict community. It’s another summer offering, albeit one his fans likely wouldn’t expect. After playing brooding cowboys and lovable cockpit pilots, the actor embraces his dark side so to speak, playing a youth pastor named Owen whose friendly façade hides his sinister nature. And when he starts up a taboo relationship with young Jem, she’s the one who suffers the most.

“I think the hope was that maybe there are some people in the audiences who have participated in a relationship like this and who have acted like Owen has,” Pullman says of why he took the role. “Hopefully we could make Owen approachable enough so that they could see themselves in him a little bit and be reflective of their actions. Because I think if he’s just a pure villain, they would walk out and say, ‘Well that’s not me. I don’t have to relate to that guy. I would never do anything like that.’ And they would maybe miss an opportunity to look within.”

Below, UPROXX invited the actor to share his favorite summer movies and why he thinks they deserve a watch.