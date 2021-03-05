It’s been a busy week for Lola Bunny. The Looney Tunes character who made her first appearance in 1996’s Space Jam will be returning for the sequel, and when she does, she’ll be bringing the DC Extended Universe with her. According to newly revealed information from director Malcolm Lee, when Space Jam: A New Legacy catches up with Lola, she’ll have forged a new life away from Bugs Bunny thanks to the help of a group of very strong and powerful women who Wonder Woman fans will surely recognize. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“We wanted to meet her with the Amazons, trying to find greener pastures for herself,” says Lee, revealing that Lola’s reintroduction is set in the world of Wonder Woman, which is just one part of the new film’s use of the WB film catalog. “As she says in the movie, there’s more to her than just being a Tune.”

Finding out Lola lives on Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira is a major revelation that should yield some interesting reactions from DC Comics fans, which is nothing new for the Space Jam character who dominated social media earlier in the week after Lee revealed that Lola will be “less sexualized” for the sequel. “This is 2021. It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters,” Lee told EW while emphasizing that Lola would be less of a sex object for Bugs and more of a dynamic team player who’s possibly as good as LeBron James. The change to Lola’s design sparked numerous reactions on social media about the size of cartoon rabbit breasts. We’re all having a normal time.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)