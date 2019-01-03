Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are we in the middle of Culkin-issance? Macaulay recently reprised his role as Kevin from Home Alone; Kieran was on one of the most-talked shows of 2018, Succession; and Rory stars in a black metal horror movie that debuted to strong reviews at Sundance. Based on Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind’s book of the same name about the Norwegian black metal scene of the ’80s, Lords of Chaos stars Culkin as Euronymous, co-founder of the iconic band Mayhem; I won’t reveal what happened in real life (that’s what the book is for), but for those who are familiar with the story, yes, Varg Vikernes is in the movie.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A teenager’s quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the 1980s results in a violent outcome. Lords of Chaos tells the true story of True Norwegian Black Metal and its most notorious practitioners, a group of young men with a flair for publicity, church-burning, and murder: MAYHEM.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund and co-written by Åkerlund and Dennis Magnusson, Lords of Chaos, which also stars Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Anthony De La Torre, Valter Skarsgård, and Jack Kilmer, is available in theaters on February 8 and on demand on February 22.