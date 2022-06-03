Comedian Louis C.K. has unveiled the first trailer for his secret indie movie, Fourth of July, in hopes that his fans will request that it play at their local theaters. The project is C.K.’s first major attempt at a comeback since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the height of the #MeToo era.

According to Deadline, Fourth of July is getting a very limited release. Specifically, only three theaters at the time of this report. However, in a letter posted to fans on his official website, C.K. is hoping to expand those screenings through word of mouth:

Fourth of July will premiere at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 30, with screenings to follow at Boston’s Shubert Theater on July 1, and The Vic in Chicago on July 2. Additional plans for exhibition have not yet been disclosed. “We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” shared C.K in an open letter to fans. “Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

Despite still being mired in controversy, C.K. has been performing regularly in comedy clubs, although nothing like the headlining tours prior to the sexual misconduct allegations. He’s also continued to release comedy specials on his website, too, one of which recently won a Grammy. That accolade sparked debate over whether or not “cancel culture” is even a real thing. It looks like this movie will spark another round of that conversation. So that’ll be neat.

