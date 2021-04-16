The Next ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Has Added Mads Mikkelsen To The Mix

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has already made some notable news about the latest Indiana Jones movie, and now we’re learning about some other interesting names coming into the fold. The latest is Mads Mikkelsen, who reportedly will join Harrison Ford and the aforementioned Fleabag creator and star in the next edition of the adventure epic.

According to Deadline, the Stephen Spielberg classic will get new direction from James Mangold, and a slew of new characters, including an undisclosed role from the Hannibal star.

Following the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had landed the female lead in the next Indiana Jones movie, Lucasfilm has found Harrison Ford’s next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the next installment. … The hope is to start production this summer, with Mangold meeting with other talent for other roles in preparation for production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

As Deadline pointed out, Mikkelsen is adding his name to a number of franchises these days, though this time he’s not replacing the series’ biggest star. The Danish actor recently replaced Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series, which has had a number of troubles outside of Depp’s legal woes. But Jones is largely unscathed by scandal, unless you consider the Shia LeBeouf film in the series particular egregious.

