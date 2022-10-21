I once asked if Barbie is the most important movie of 2023. I stand by my answer (“yes”), but if there’s a 1b to Barbie’s 1a, it’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the Oscar-snubbed Magic Mike saga. Star Channing Tatum called it the “Super Bowl of stripper movies,” and teased that although you’ve seen him dance onstage before, you’ve never seen him “give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance.”

You’ve also never seen Salma Hayek caress Tatum’s abs — until today!

“All good things begin in Miami. #MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend,” Tatum wrote on Instagram, while Hayek added, “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance.” Not that anyone was reading the text, mind you.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” director Steven Soderbergh (who directed the first MM and produced the XXL sequel) explained, adding, “It’s a variation on All That Jazz.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance — which was originally going to be released straight to HBO Max before common sense prevailed — comes out on February 10, 2023. Get your dollar bills ready.