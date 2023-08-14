Do you guys ever think about multi-million paydays? Margot Robbie does.

Variety reports that the actress “stands to make roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses” for starring in and producing Barbie, the global hit that decimated the world’s supply of pink paint. If true, that’s one of the biggest single-movie salaries ever. The Greta Gerwig movie is up to $1.18 billion, including $526.3 million at the domestic box office; it will soon pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing film of the year (it’s already in the top 25 all-time).

In addition to bringing the popular children’s toy to glittering life, Robbie produced the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The goal of the company was to tell women’s stories on screen and support women creators behind the scenes.

LuckyChap is also behind two Oscar winners, I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman; the Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey; and an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation, possibly directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

A Barbie sequel has been’t announced yet, but if (when) it does get made, Warner Bros. Pictures better prepare the dump trucks full of money (is there a Sanitation Worker Barbie?) for Robbie and Gerwig. Their job isn’t beach, it’s making good movies.

