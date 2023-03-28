Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have been fake feuding for so long, Ryan Reynolds was still years away from playing Deadpool in Hugh Jackman’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Since the mid-aughts, the pair have consistently trolled each other (we’ve got the full history here), although things have been quiet in recent years.

Or at least they were until the 2023 Oscars. “Was it difficult filming your movie The Martian because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?” Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony, asked Jessica Chastain.

Damon recently got his revenge at the premiere of Air, his basketball movie with Ben Affleck (but not Michael Jordan). When asked by Entertainment Tonight whether he’ll ever make up with Kimmel, the actor replied, “No, no, he’s an asshole. Why would I ever do that?” Damon called the late-night host “a terrible human being” and “a demonstrably bad man.” He then looked at Kimmel, who was also walking the red carpet, and yelled, “Hey! I’d love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time.”

When asked if they might ever reconcile on his show — or even have an episode devoted to Damon — Kimmel shot the idea down, sharing, “I just can’t imagine it happening. I really can’t. I think we have Ben [Affleck] on tomorrow, so we’ll have that, but that will be as close as we get.”

If Damon and Kimmel appear alongside Reynolds and Jackman in Deadpool 3, we’ll really be through the meta celebrity feud looking glass.

