Oppenheimer, a movie about a man who has an orgasm so strong that it inspires the creation of the atomic bomb (I assume), isn’t the most controversial film of the summer. That distinction belongs to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which has been banned in at least one country over a map in the film that includes the nine-dash line, which is used in “Chinese maps to mark its claim over as much as 90 percent of the South China Sea” — and now Republicans in the United States are mad at the literal “child-like crayon drawing,” too.

“While it may just be a Barbie map in a Barbie world, the fact that a cartoonish, crayon-scribbled map seems to go out of its way to depict the PRC’s unlawful territorial claims illustrates the pressure that Hollywood is under to please [Chinese Communist Party] censors,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Is that “motherf*cker” Ted Cruz somehow involved, too? You better believe it!

Bethany Stevens, a spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement to USA TODAY, “China wants to control what Americans see, hear, and ultimately think, and they leverage their massive film markets to coerce American companies into pushing CCP propaganda—just like the way the Barbie film seems to have done with the map.”

Senator and Taylor Swift enemy Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted, “Hollywood & the Left are more concerned with selling films in Communist China than standing up to the regime’s human rights abuses. The Barbie movie’s depiction of a map endorsing Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea is legally & morally wrong and must be taken seriously.”

Another Tennessee politician, Rep. Mark Green, also joined in. “Since the Barbie movie is promoting a world in which China controls most of the South China Sea, perhaps this movie studio should think twice about asking for assistance from the DoD for its next action movie,” he wrote. Was it worth it for 25 likes?

You would think the GOP would love a movie about the idealized person being white and blonde. They’re full of surprises!

