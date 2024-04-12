After the events of X, it would make sense for the lone survivor Maxine to retreat to a quiet life of anonymity, but she’s a star! So a measly little massacre surely isn’t going to stop her.

In the X trilogy, Mia Goth plays two distinct yet similar characters: Pearl and Maxine. 2022’s X was the first film featuring Goth as both Maxine and Pearl, the elderly woman who goes on a killing rampage. Director and writer Ti West immediately began making Pearl, a prequel featuring Goth as a young Pearl, while the upcoming MaXXXine will be a sequel to X, with Goth reprising her role of Maxine.

She is a star. Also a murderer.

Maxxine takes place over five years after the events of X and follows the titular character as she pursues her dreams of being a movie star. “I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” Goth recently told SFX Magazine. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”

MaXXXine, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, opens in theaters on July 5.