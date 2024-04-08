Mia Goth Is A ‘F*cking Movie Star’ In A24’s Killer ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer

First, there was The Godfather trilogy. Then nothing for decades until X… then Pearl… and now, finally, MaXXXine.

The third film in Ti West’s A24 trilogy continues to follow the pornographic career of Maxine, played by Mia Goth (who should have been nominated for an Oscar for Pearl), as she moves to Los Angeles in the 1980s to become a Hollywood actress. But her path to stardom includes a run in with a private detective and, possibly, serial killer the Night Stalker.

You can watch the trailer above.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” Goth told SFX Magazine. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

MaXXXine, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, opens in theaters on July 5.