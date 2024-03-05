Maxxxine
Mia Goth’s ‘Pearl’ Follow-Up ‘MaXXXine’ Finally Has A Release Date

Some sequels take years if not decades to make (looking at you, James Cameron). But director Ti West has blessed horror fans with a duo of slasher flicks within six months of each other, mostly because he shot them back-to-back by borrowing the crew from Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water in New Zealand. Maybe he wanted to show Cameron what a little hard work will get you!

X, which starred Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi as a group of young adults looking to shoot a porno on a rural Texas farm (as one does), was released in March 2022, and its prequel Pearl hit theaters in September 2022. Now, the trilogy-capper is on its way.

The next installment in the X/Pearl franchise will be MaXXXine, which was just given a July 5th release date. Goth co-wrote the film with West, which takes place after the bloody events of the X massacre, as Maxine sets out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. Unfortunately, MaXXXine will have to go head-to-head with Despicable Me 4, but Gru should be able to handle that.

MaXXXine features a star-studded cast, including The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and aspiring country star Kevin Bacon.

X is available to stream on Netflix, while Pearl is on Hulu. You still have time to catch up!

(Via Deadline)

