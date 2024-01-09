How Long Is The New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie?

You might not know it from the trailers, but the new Mean Girls movie is actually a musical, based on the pretty popular Broadway production. So, yes, it’s a little weird that they aren’t leaning into the musical aspect of it, especially because a Gen Z pop star is leading the cast. But maybe that’s because we all know how long Broadway shows can be, and nobody wants to sit through three hours of teen angst.

The new Mean Girls film clocks in at 112 minutes, which is significantly less than the Broadway musical, but it’s still enough to make fetch happen.

The film brings back Tina Fey and Tim Meadows as the exhausted school admins who have to deal with these petty teens, played by Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey. Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm also star.

Here is the official synopsis:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

You can catch Mean Girls in theaters on January 12th. Grool!