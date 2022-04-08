We’ve all been rooting for former child stars to make their triumphant return into the spotlight, and it seems that Lindsay Lohan is on the right track. She’s reached the point in her career where she can look back on her questionable fashion choices and laugh, which is a huge step!

For Vogue’s Life In Looks segment, Lohan was able to look back at her famous outfits and give context to them. She showed off her Parent Trap premiere dress from 1998, which she still has, and a Juicy Couture sweatsuit from her Freaky Friday era, which she wore with flip flops, of course, since that was the style in 2002.

She even gave us some behind-the-scenes stories from the infamous 2003 Vanity Fair Young Hollywood shoot, “If you think about getting all of these actresses in a room today, just hanging out, it would be so different,” Lohan laughed.

When Lohan got to the Mean Girls era of her looks, she opened up about how she really wanted to be the Queen Bee Regina George instead of the homeschooled Cady. “The story behind me playing Cady in Mean Girls is really unknown by a lot of people. I wanted to play Regina,” Lohan said. “Because I had just come off of Freaky Friday, and I really wanted to play like a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.” Perhaps she hadn’t finished reading the script by then, as Regina was far from “normal.” The role went to Rachel McAdams instead.

The actress added that it was Tina Fey and director Mark Waters who insisted she should play the quiet transfer student Cady instead. “They were like, ‘No, no, no you’re the lovable one, you have to play Cady.’ So I was so eager to get into the transitional part of, ‘OK, let’s get to the pretty part of Cady.'” The rest is history.

Lohan has been quietly making her way back into the spotlight over the last few years and is gearing up to release not one but three new Netflix movies this year. If anyone can make Juicy Couture sweatsuits have a comeback, it’s her. You can watch the full video above.