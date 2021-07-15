Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly attended the UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas over the weekend. Also in attendance: Donald Trump, who the Jennifer’s Body actress called a “legend” during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (it’s the same interview where she said she went to her “own version of Hell” after doing ayahuasca). “I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, 30 secret service with him,” she said. “He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Fox’s comments were met with criticism for seemingly praising the former-president, but she claims she didn’t mean it like that. “Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

Fox continued:

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”

This is Fox’s new “own version of Hell.”

Following that Instagram Story, she did another one that “included a meme that showed SpongeBob SquarePants happily tossing flower petals at an unimpressed Squidward,” according to People. The meme text reads, “When someone can’t stand me and I send them love and light anyway.” I prefer her other recent message: “go f*ck yourself.”

(Via BuzzFeed)