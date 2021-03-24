Thanks to his breakout role in Minari, 8-year-old Alan Kim has already scored his next big role. The young actor has secured a spot on the second season of Awkwafina’s Comedy Central series where he’ll play a younger version of beloved screen actor BD Wong. Via TVLine:

Earlier in the month, Kim melted hearts during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech after being named Best Young Actor/Actress. While starting to thank his family, the Minari star couldn’t help but get a little emotional. “Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family…” As he tried to list more names, the tears started flowing. “Oh my goodness, I’m crying…”

But despite dominating the awards circuit and, at one point, looking like a serious Oscar contender — Kim not picking up a Best Supporting Actor nom was one of the more notable snubs for this year’s Academy Awards — the young actor is enjoying the pleasures of only being eight. Specifically, waking up from a nap to receive a surprise voicemail from Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) after telling W Magazine that the blue hedgehog is his “favorite actor.”

