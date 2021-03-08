Nomadland was the big winner during Sunday’s 26th Critics’ Choice Awards, with the film winning Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, and Best Cinematography. But in a way, the real winner was all of us for getting to witness Alan Kim’s cute acceptance speech.

The eight-year-old star of Minari, one of the best movies of 2020, was named Best Young Actor/Actress over, among others, Talia Ryder in Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Helena Zengel in News of the World. While wearing the tiniest tuxedo, Kim said, “Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family…” As he tried to list more names, the tears started flowing. “Oh my goodness, I’m crying…” Kim said (it has a similar energy to this, but happy). It’s freaking adorable.

This acceptance speech, along with the Sonic voicemail, is further proof that Kim should be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Not only does he give a prodigious performance in the A24 indie, about a Korean-American family living in Arkansas in the 1980s, he would also block Jared Leto from getting nominated in the category. Does the Joker really need a second Oscar? (That’s a question that answers itself.)