Tetris, which lands on AppleTV+ March 31st, purports to tell the origin story for the famous block-stacking game we Gen Y-ers* remember so fondly, using the self-starting schemer and dreamer who “brought it to America” as its main character. That’s a fairly straightforward pop-movie pitch, and Tetris takes pains to camouflage itself as that pop movie. Yet it’s clear midway through that all the stylistic tricks in the world aren’t going to turn this into Eddie The Eagle.

(*I do not use the term “elder millennial.” If you learned to masturbate via analog methods, you are not a millennial. We are Gen Y — after X, before millennial.)

Every character in this story is much weirder and far more complicated than the format seems to allow for. Disguising something strange as something familiar is a classic artist’s trick, but there are times you wonder how much director Jon S. Baird and writer Noah Pink are deliberately Trojan Horseing and how much they’ve been Trojan Horsed themselves. To their credit, they’ve managed to make a fairly entertaining movie out of what is essentially a games licensing battle, a dull and granular branch of business law, even for business law. In order to do that, they turned their hero’s story into a video game quest, complete with 8-bit graphics as chapter markers. They gain a product, but maybe at the expense of a soul. Which is, admittedly, pretty apt.

Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers, a Ted Lasso optimistic dreamer-style guy with a Vh-1 I Love The 80s mustache. The hypercolor, commercialized eighties we sell in 2023 has now completely subsumed the actual 1980s, but Tetris is nothing if not conspicuously stylized, so it’s of a piece. Henk is a Dutch-born American expat living in Japan** but we don’t know that at first. We just know that his last videogame flopped, and he thinks he’s found the next big thing when he sees Tetris at a trade show. He uses his last proverbial dime to buy the console and arcade rights to it in Japan, and offers up his house as collateral to a banker while begging for an even bigger loan to help him produce all the games he’s promised to his new partners at Nintendo.

(** Trying to pin down even one aspect of Tetris‘s story is like trying to squish a watermelon seed with your finger. It just squirts off somewhere else. Every character in the story is like this if you dig even a little.)

When those Nintendo boys show Henk the prototype for the Gameboy, he knows this simple block game is the perfect fit for its 8-bit, black-and-white graphics. It’s a potential goldmine, he just has to secure the handheld rights from their current owner — the USSR’s software publishing body, Elektronorgtechnica, aka ELORG, who in turn took them over from Tetris’ actual inventor, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov), who stands to gain nothing other than patriotic pride.

Henk, being the dreamer that he is, just shows up at ELORG unannounced and on a tourist visa, at which point he learns from the ELORG director that the games he’s been making are basically bootlegs, on account of the guy he bought the rights from never had the rights to them in the first place. This is due to a complicated series of events that saw a shady fixer named Robert Stein (Toby Jones), “discover” the game behind the iron curtain. He then sold/promised its worldwide rights to Mirrorsoft, a company owned by British business tycoon Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam), and run like a make-work program for Robert’s desperate-to-prove-himself silver spoon son, Kevin (Anthony Boyle). As the movie tells it, Kevin keeps trying to negotiate Legitimate Business while his evil father constantly undercuts him by doing corruption, the father leaning on his personal friendship with Mikhail Gorbachev for leverage.

Astute readers may be realizing now something that took most of a movie to dawn on me: “Robert Maxwell” isn’t just some rich British guy. He’s Ghislaine Maxwell’s father. The one who died under incredibly shady circumstances, supposedly drowning near his yacht, “The Lady Ghislaine,” right after defaulting on £50 million in loans from Goldman Sachs. He actually wasn’t even originally British, having been born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch in Czechoslovakia before fighting in the resistance and eventually getting naturalized. Kevin is Ghislaine’s brother.