The first test screenings for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have started as the film finally approaches its release date following a tumultuous production schedule. The long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise as IMF super-agent Ethan Hunt was one of the first films affected by the pandemic as it was forced to shut down shooting in Italy before bouncing all around Europe to find someplace, anyplace, where Cruise can jump a motorcycle off a cliff.

According to Paramount Global President Bob Bakish, the effort was worth as Dead Reckoning is reportedly killing it with test audiences. Although, it could be a bit shorter, which is an odd thing for a studio exec to openly reveal about an upcoming blockbuster. Via IndieWire:

“I haven’t seen all of ‘MI:7,’ but I’ve seen a bunch of it,” Bakish said. “We actually just did the first test screening for an audience last week, and the audience lost their mind. And it’s still too long, they’ve got to cut it. But the movie is insane. It’s like a complete thrill ride. And Tom, he’s very good.”

Of course, Bakish’s concerns are going to be a moot point if Cruise is happy with the runtime. The actor is currently being feted all over Hollywood for saving theaters with Top Gun: Maverick. Even Steven Spielberg personally praised him for saving everybody’s ass in the business.

There’s a lot of Cruise for out there, which has only expanded his considerable clout. So if he needs three hours to hang off a plane, the guy’s probably going to get three hours to hang off a plane. Is anyone gonna go out on the wing and stop him?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One jumps into theaters on July 14.

(Via IndieWire)