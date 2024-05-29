The Moana 2 trailer is here. You’re welcome.

The sequel to 2016’s Moana, the most streamed kids movie ever takes place three years after the events of that film and follows Moana, once again voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, as she goes on an “expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.” She’s joined by Maui (The Rock) and “a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” on an “adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.” As long as it means parents don’t have to listen to “How Far I’ll Go” for the 85,207th time, they’ll take any adventure they can get.

You can watch the trailer for Moana 2 (which was originally going to come out on Disney+ before someone — probably an angry Donald Duck — realized that was a very stupid idea) above.

The Rock teased his return as Maui on Instagram. “So much fun becoming Maui again – a character that changed my life in many ways – including the character of Maui being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia,” he wrote. “The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. New characters, new journeys, new music.”

Moana 2, which is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, opens in theaters on November 27.