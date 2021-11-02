Morbius Trailer
Sony
Movies

The New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Is Loaded With So Many Spider-Man Universe Easter Eggs That People Are Wondering What The Heck Is Going On

by: Twitter

With the new Morbius trailer released into the wild on Tuesday morning, Marvel fans naturally started sifting through the preview of the Jared Leto vampire flick with a fine-tooth comb for Easter eggs, but what they found has them more confused than ever.

To set the stage, a day before the new trailer hit, Sony unveiled a featurette where Leto not so subtly says that Morbius opens up a “web of opportunity,” which is an obvious reference to Spider-Man. So when the new Morbius trailer dropped, fans were expecting at least a few nods to Tom Holland‘s hero, and those were definitely there in the form of Michael Keaton’s Vulture and references to Mysterio being “murdered” in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Going off of those clues, it would seem that Morbius is set in the current MCU. Not so fast.

In a noticeable move to prop up Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Venom is referenced twice in the trailer. First, in a subtle line about San Francisco, and then less subtly, by Leto’s Morbius joking about being Venom. Considering Venom isn’t part of the MCU (yet), this is a wild addition to the trailer. And things get even weirder as the trailer includes visual nods to both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man.

With so many conflicting Easter eggs bouncing around, Marvel fans are more confused than ever as to what universe Morbius is actually in, but it should be noted that the film arrives after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will undoubtedly disrupt the status quo as Spidey and Doctor Strange get in way over their heads by messing with the multiverse.

You can see some of the Morbius reactions below:

Morbius flies into theaters on January 28, 2022.

Listen To This
Fresh Out Of High School, Brooklyn’s Geese Are Offering Up One Of 2021’s Most Exciting Debuts
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
These Are The Rising Female Pop Stars That Are Making Their Big Move
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×