In Mean Girls, Amy Poehler memorably says that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a “cool mom.” That’s debatable, but in Moxie, her second movie for Netflix after making her directorial debut with 2019’s Wine Country, she’s an actual cool mom. Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s novel of the same name, Moxie is about a teenager (played by Hadley Robinson) who discovers her mom’s “rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution,” according to Netflix.

“The ways in which people are encouraged to participate and lend their voice is so different than it was when I was growing up,” Poehler told USA Today about Moxie. “So much of my last decade of activism is about unlearning the ways in which I learned how to participate.” The trailer, set to Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl,” can be seen above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Directed by Amy Poehler.

Moxie, which also stars Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, comes out on Netflix on March 3.