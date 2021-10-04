It’s been just over a year since Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away following an intense and private battle with cancer, yet even now his legacy lives on and continues to do good and bring hope to those who need it. The latest way the actor is changing lives? An endowed scholarship fund created in his memory that will cover the full, four-year cost of tuition for select incoming students at his alma mater: the College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

According to The Wrap, Netflix — along with the support of Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman — has officially established the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, a $5.4 million dollar program that will help ensure artists and talented thespians are given the chance to attend a four-year university without the piles of debt that tend to come with it. The scholarship will focus on “students who demonstrate financial need and who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts reminiscent of Boseman,” and is set to begin this Fall, with four awards being given out to represent one student of each graduating class. The scholarship will then continue to be distributed to one incoming freshman each year. According to Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D, the school is deeply grateful for the scholarship that “embodied” the late actor’s values:

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire. This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Howard University also announced the inaugural class of awardees: Sarah Long, a freshman in musical theatre; Shawn Smith, a sophomore studying acting; Janee’ Ferguson, a junior in theatre arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, who studies dance. According to the press release, these are students who have demonstrated “a drive for excellence,” “leadership,” “respect,” “empathy” and “passion” for the art of storytelling.

Boseman was an alumnus of Howard University, graduating with a BA in directing in 2000. The actor later returned to speak at the university in 2018 for a commencement address following the release of Marvel’s Black Panther. In addition to the scholarship fund, Howard University is also celebrating the actor’s legacy by renaming a wing of the school after him.