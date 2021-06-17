“I’m looking for a truffle pig.”

Those are the first words spoken in the trailer for Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as a truffle hunter who’s searching for his lost foraging pig. That sounds like a comedic premise, but based on the trailer from Neon (the distributor behind Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Palm Springs), Pig is an introspective character study about a recluse who returns to the life he abandoned to find his pet. Think: Wendy and Lucy, but with a pig. (I hope it’s not TOO much like Wendy and Lucy — I have never cried harder watching a movie.)

Here’s more from Neon:

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Cage’s other upcoming projects include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a fictionalized version of herself, and multiple television shows in development, including one where he portrays Joe Exotic and another where he voices an alcoholic, TV-obsessed dragon. Also something called The Retirement Plan, where he looks like this. I hope Cage a) finds his truffle pig, and b) never stops working.

Pig comes out on July 16.