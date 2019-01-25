Once Upon A Time In Hollywood landed on our list of movies we’re looking most forward to in 2019 for obvious reasons. Quentin Tarantino isn’t simply a filmmaker but an event maker, and he’s assembled a cast that’s obscenely full of A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and so many more. QT is also highly secretive, and with the film not releasing until late July, it makes sense that we’ve only seen a quick first look so far of the production. On Friday, though, the movie’s Instagram page posted the above image of Pitt, 55-year-old father of six, looking like a 33-year-old ray of light.

The image, which is part of a shoot captured by photographer Andrew Cooper, hails from Vanity Fair‘s new Hollywood issue with an accompanying story by K. Austin Collins. Vanity Fair contributor Karen Han has tweeted more of the photos that show a dancing DiCaprio along with Robbie as Sharon Tate and Al Pacino shaking hands with a bloody-mary’d Pitt.

nobody talk to me today about anything that isn't ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD https://t.co/9ufd18qZ8i pic.twitter.com/xUfmv7BUO7 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 25, 2019

The film will weave a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of the 1969 events leading up to the infamous Charles Manson murders, and Pitt plays Cliff Booth, who’s not only the stunt double to DiCaprio’s fading Western star but also the neighbor of Tate. Yep, these images shall only make QT fans more pumped for the movie, but by concentrating on the A-listers, the production unfortunately hasn’t shown off everything that we’d like to see. Namely, that’d be Scoot McNairy’s all-business mustache and Dewey Crowe Damon Herriman as madman Manson. Still, we’ve got multiple months with which to look forward to this movie that also stars Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Clifton Collins Jr., and Lena Dunham. Fingers crossed for more images soon.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019.

(Via Vanity Fair)