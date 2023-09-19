Here’s a fun trivia question to annoy your friends with: which actor is in the two highest-grossing biopics of all-time?

I’ll give you a minute.

Time’s up: it’s Rami Malek. He’s in both Bohemian Rhapsody, which held the biopic record, and the new #1, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which recently crossed over $900 million at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a three-hour drama with a cast of character actors.

“When a filmmaker as strong as Chris is pointing a finger at you and telling you where to go… you listen… and audiences have been rewarded for it,” Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson told the Associated Press about the success of Oppenheimer. “I know some film buffs who drove from El Paso to Dallas to see the film properly. That’s about 18 hours round trip.”

PTA continued, “I don’t think there’s anyone who could disagree – seeing Oppenheimer on film is superior in every single way. Not to mention, people are tired of asking, ‘Why would I go to a movie theater to watch TV?’ Good question… you don’t have to anymore.” He added, “I would call this is nature’s way of healing.” Nature won’t fully be healed, however, until a certain Halloween movie starring Anderson’s buddy Adam Sandler gets the theatrical release it deserves.

