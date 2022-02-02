oscar-isaac-dune-top.jpg
Via Warner Bros.
Movies

Thoughtful Gift Giver Oscar Isaac Gave ‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve His ‘Musty’ Penis Sock

by:

Oscar Isaac, known for his brilliant sci-fi roles and not as brilliant superhero roles, recently starred in Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune, alongside Timothee Chalamet, a few seconds of Zendaya, and an army of sand worms.

Towards the end of the movie, Isaac is shown nearly naked, which meant he had to bravely wear a ‘penis sock,’ as they call it in the movie biz, which is just a fancy way to say “cloth that covers your genitals.”

All of this is seemingly normal, until Isaac recently revealed what he did with the sock after filming. The actor recently revealed on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast that he gave it as a parting gift to Villeneuve.

“At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my c**k sock in his pocket,” the award-winning, highly professional actor stated. “Just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left.” This was after admitting that originally, the scene did not require him to be nude, but the actor insisted. He added, “I was like, ‘No, he should be naked, man.’ It’s like Christ on the cross kind of moment.”

The director has yet to admit that he found the gift, or that he even realized what it was, but there are no doubt people out there who would buy it for a heavy price.

Listen, if Gwenyth Paltrow can make candles scented like her vagina, Oscar Issac can get a pass for this too, right?

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For February 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×