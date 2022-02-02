Oscar Isaac, known for his brilliant sci-fi roles and not as brilliant superhero roles, recently starred in Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune, alongside Timothee Chalamet, a few seconds of Zendaya, and an army of sand worms.

Towards the end of the movie, Isaac is shown nearly naked, which meant he had to bravely wear a ‘penis sock,’ as they call it in the movie biz, which is just a fancy way to say “cloth that covers your genitals.”

All of this is seemingly normal, until Isaac recently revealed what he did with the sock after filming. The actor recently revealed on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast that he gave it as a parting gift to Villeneuve.

“At one point, when Denis wasn’t looking, I may have left my c**k sock in his pocket,” the award-winning, highly professional actor stated. “Just so he had a little bit of me next to him when I left.” This was after admitting that originally, the scene did not require him to be nude, but the actor insisted. He added, “I was like, ‘No, he should be naked, man.’ It’s like Christ on the cross kind of moment.”

The director has yet to admit that he found the gift, or that he even realized what it was, but there are no doubt people out there who would buy it for a heavy price.

Listen, if Gwenyth Paltrow can make candles scented like her vagina, Oscar Issac can get a pass for this too, right?