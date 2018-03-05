Getty Image

Awards season reaches its official apex with the 2018 Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the first Academy Awards of the post-Harvey Weinstein climate, which will undoubtedly bring some tense moments, particularly given how some red carpet stars reportedly planned to avoid Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Not only that, but three Weinstein accusers — Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra — will present an award together, and tradition will be broken with the Best Actress award being presented by women due to alegations against Casey Affleck. In other words, there’s liable to be more discussion surrounding the broadcast’s climate than the films themselves. Regardless of the seriousness that may prevail, please enjoy our live coverage this evening, and see all of the winners so far below (with winners highlighted in bold).

Actor In A Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Makeup And Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape Of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documentary (Feature)

Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Last Man In Aleppo

Strong Island

Sound Editing

Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

The Shape Of Water

Beauty And The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body And Soul

The Square

Actress In A Supporting Role

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water

Short Film (Animated)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolving Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Film Editing

Dunkirk

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary (Short Subject)

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Edith+Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Short Film (Live Action)

The Silent Child

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote/All Of Us

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

The Big Sick

Ladybird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Music (Original Score)

The Shape Of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Music (Original Song)

“Remember Me” (Coco)

“Mighty River”

“Mystery Of Love”

“Stand Up For Something”

“This Is Me”

Directing

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Actor In A Leading Role

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress In A Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

The Shape Of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri