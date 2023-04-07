The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE – Listen to me

A couple very important things happened this week and I need to cover them quickly so I can get to the business at hand. There is no time for an actual introductory paragraph. We are diving right in this week.

NUMBER ONE: The third Paddington movie was finally, officially announced. It will be called Paddington in Peru and it will probably, uh, take place in Peru, where Paddington is from. This is thrilling because I love that freaking guy. I’m not saying that to be ironic or cute. Paddington 2 is a full-on legit good movie. Hugh Grant plays the bad guy and absolutely gorges on all the scenery and it’s just a delightful little work of art from beginning to end. Watch it this weekend. By yourself, if you want. You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone.

NUMBER TWO: Jack Black, a wonderful man who I love very much, was on the red carpet this week for the new Super Mario movie, in which he voices Bowser, and he said the words at the end of this paragraph:

In the movie, Black plays a heavy metal-inspired Bowser whose relationship with Peach isn’t quite captor and captive. And while he “needed to be evil enough that the stakes are high for the characters,” according to Miyamoto, “Bowser has evolved into a unique, lovable villain. You do find cuteness in him.” For Black, the challenge was playing both those notes. “I needed to bring the fire, thunder and brimstone,” he says, “while also finding the sympathetic parts of Bowser.”

“I needed to bring the fire, thunder, and brimstone, while also finding the sympathetic parts of Bowser.”

This is… incredible. Just an incredible sentence, straight-through, one I suspect had never been said before in the English language prior to that moment. I have been thinking about it a lot. And I’ve also been thinking about the next Paddington movie. And then I thought about this…

We should let (or, if necessary, make) Jack Black play the villain in the third Paddington movie. My reasoning for this is based on three equally important factors.

ONE: He would be so good at it. He’s got that playful little devious twinkle in his eye at all times and he’s not afraid to go huge with a performance when it warrants it and he can sing really well if we want to have him put on a little show. He has a history with adorable movies, too, given his role freaking 20 years ago in School of Rock. Picture Jack Black as some evil businessman trying to level acres of forest in Peru and Paddington thwarting him. Think about him yelling and raging at a little cute bear. Get a real good mental image of him housing like a dozen marmalade sandwiches in the third act, right when he starts getting won over by Paddington’s charm. You can see all of this crystal-clear, yes? I know I can.

TWO: He already has the hat from when he was in Jumanji.

Admittedly not as important as the first thing but still worth noting.

THREE: I would really like it. I would. It would make me so happy. I know Florence Pugh wants to get in there, too, and I love Florence and am happy to find her a place in the story, but I need to see Jack Black and Paddington in safari hats doing very polite battle in the wilderness. This is all I ask for. I do not think I am being unreasonable.

Thank you.

ITEM NUMBER TWO – Let’s all go see Barbie

This is the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and about 600 other people you know and which feels like it has been about to come out for like 18 months now. It looks fun as hell. The degree of difficulty is so high here, making a movie so blatantly tied to an iconic toy and/or product and/or lifestyle, but when it works, hoo buddy. Remember The LEGO Movie? That sucker had no right to be any good but there it was anyway winning hearts and maybe making me cry a little. Maybe that makes me a sucker. Eh. I’m okay with that.

But yes, I think we should all go see this. In the theater. Everyone. We deserve to have a little star-studded silly fun. Don’t get self-conscious about it. Call up your dudes and go see Barbie. Groups of bros rolling in thick to see a matinee of the pinkest movie ever made and then hitting the Red Robin next door for an early dinner. This is how we heal as a nation. Save me a seat in the back.