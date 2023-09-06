Usually when Chris Evans recruits somebody, it’s to save the world from huge Grimace-looking aliens with magic murder gloves. In the new teaser for Netflix’s Pain Hustlers, Evans trades in his Captain America tights for a business suit, and let’s just say his motivations for teaming up with Emily Blunt are the opposite of heroic.

Based on the book of the same name, Pain Hustlers follows Blunt’s character as she gets roped into the highly shady world of a pharmaceutical startup thanks to Evans and Andy Garcia, who’s also along for the ride. While her new job quickly becomes highly lucrative and affords her a lavish lifestyle she’s never known, the reality of pushing a potentially dangerous drug onto unsuspecting patients begins to come crashing down on her.

According to director David Yates, Blunt relished the opportunity to tackle a less morally virtuous role.

“She said, ‘You know what, David? I’m so sick of seeing leading female characters who have to be so honorable and straightforward,” Yates told Entertainment Weekly. “What she loved about Liza is she’s sometimes a little bit shady to get the deal done and fulfill her ambition, and she gets taken up by the whole rollercoaster of it. And I think what we both love about that character is the fact that Liza is fallible, ultimately, and she sort of loses her way a little bit in the moral maze of it all.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza (Emily Blunt) lands a job from Pete (Chris Evans) at a failing pharma start-up, where Liza’s charm, drive, and guts catapult her into the high life and the company into the center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences.

Pain Hustlers starts streaming October 27 on Netflix.

