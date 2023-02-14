There comes a time in everyone’s life when they must realize that their fictional boyfriend is not their real boyfriend and is instead a real-life actor who is nothing like said fictional person. Most people make this realization after watching Christian Bale in Little Women at age 10, but sometimes those feelings linger until you’re old enough to sign up for a Twitter account. And sometimes, unfortunately, your fictional boyfriend gets a real-life girlfriend and you have to seem supportive because that’s how this works!!

It seems like Chris Evans has decided to break up with all of his fans at once by posting a Valentine’s Day reel with his rumored girlfriend, Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista. The clip features various photos of the duo, who have allegedly been dating for over a year, sandwiched in between photos of Evans’ beloved dog (this might unintentionally lead to a Pavlovian effect where fans of Chris Evans will now feel sadness every time they see a cute dog, but he probably didn’t think about that).

Of course, all of Evans’ devoted and very intense fans have been sharing their support for the actor, and everyone is really being nice and normal and happy for the lovely couple!

just woke up and the first thing i see when i open this fucking app is chris evans posting his girlfriend on ig… pic.twitter.com/355Fut3shY — ta’mia! (@cinemiarrry) February 14, 2023

chris evans’ instagram story i literally cannot take this anymore i am DONE pic.twitter.com/EXam11MCy5 — ash (✿◠‿◠) (@ashooleys) February 14, 2023

CHRIS EVANS INSTAGRAM STORY AHAHAH HAPPY VALENTINES DAY pic.twitter.com/TmEEkESGUx — vicky 🦝 (@victorria__) February 14, 2023

just finished watching chris evans instagram story pic.twitter.com/3MdXK7ohBr — Nicole (@UndisputedUsos) February 14, 2023

just watched chris evans story

pic.twitter.com/3EZOfcNb8k — nat ⁷ (@kthvhr) February 14, 2023

just watched chris evans story. pic.twitter.com/c1Sn4dYbMy — ivette (@cherriesfilm) February 14, 2023

me to Chris Evans’s post pic.twitter.com/FRrVZASCxg — henry (@Henryyyyg) February 14, 2023

me watching chris evans' storiespic.twitter.com/pBG7Ndc22B — siri 🍃 (@ilysmcevans) February 14, 2023

me watching chris evans instagram story:pic.twitter.com/CFa6a47IpP — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) February 14, 2023

just watched chris evans instagram story so happy for him😭 pic.twitter.com/PoL9nF1XPN — add (@catrry_) February 14, 2023

Yeah, I saw the #ChrisEvans story post.

And it's all good.

But if you're expecting me to congratulate someone… pic.twitter.com/3IPXjZu2L5 — Mr. Bates 🏳️‍🌈 🧸🐑🐝 ✈🚆🚘 (@SnwflkBlizzard) February 14, 2023

Please take this as a sign to go out and get some fresh air and maybe a dog.