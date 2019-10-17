The Batman, which shall be directed by Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson as a young version of the Caped Crusader, is rounding up its cast of players for what looks like a summer 2020 filming engagement. Zoe Kravitz has officially joined as Catwoman, and the role of The Penguin appears to be in flux with Jonah Hill exiting negotiations after a reported salary dispute amid rumors of Seth Rogen possibly circling that role.

Now, word of another supervillain role in the movie is coming together via Hollywood Reporter, which adds that Paul Dano will play the character embodied in 1995’s Batman Forever by Jim Carrey. Yep, we’re talking about The Riddler:

Matt Reeves has found his Riddler for The Batman. Paul Dano has joined the film as the classic villain, Warner Bros. announced Thursday. Dano’s version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, a departure from the comic books in which he goes by the name Edward Nygma.

Meanwhile, Pattinson’s been dropping some interesting language to the New York Times (this is the same interview where he discusses his “ferocious” masturbation scene in The Lighthouse) about how he views the young Bruce Wayne:

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.”

First actor to don the cowl and use the word “dope” in the process? Probably.

The Batman will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

(Via Hollywood Reporter, Deadline & New York Times)