War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves’ The Batman is beginning to take shape ahead of its presumed production start in either late 2019 or early 2020. For starters, the seemingly unlikely Robert Pattinson has been cast in the title role. What’s more, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright signed on to play Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Jonah Hill has been circling one of two villainous roles. Yet, if the rumors about Reeves’ take on the caped crusader being based on The Long Halloween are true, then even more casting announcements are to be expected.

Enter Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, whom Variety has announced will play none other than Batman’s off-and-on antagonist and love interest, Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Aside from her casting in the role opposite Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, though, little else is known about the extent of Kravitz’s involvement in The Batman — let alone the movie’s story. Should Reeves, who also wrote the screenplay, really be basing it on Jeph Loeb’s The Long Halloween storyline, though, then Kravitz’s Catwoman will play a major role in the film.

In the comic, which also inspired parts of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Wayne and Kyle — as Batman and Catwoman, though they don’t know this at first — investigate the mob’s numerous attempts to silence or murder Harvey Dent. Through a series of events, the latter is transformed into Two-Face. The Long Halloween features many of the most famous members of Batman’s rogues’ gallery, as well as a few minor and unique ones, which may result in Reeves’ The Batman being more of an ensemble film than not.

