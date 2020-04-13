Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Has Been Moved From June To November Due To The Pandemic

The summer movie calendar has been in a wild state of flux thanks to COVID-19, with just about every movie planned for the first month or so formally bumped to later in the year, or even to early 2021. One holdout has finally budged: As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar’s next movie, Soul, once due June 19, will now open on Nov. 20. (That also means what was originally Disney’s Thanksgiving offering, Raya and the Last Dragon, has been bumped to March 12, 2021.)

It’s the second Pixar film to be affected by the ongoing pandemic, but at least Soul will get to enjoy a long life in theaters (presumably!). Onward, their brother elf movie starring the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, had the misfortune to open on March 6, when audiences started avoiding multiplexes and not long before they shuttered nationwide. That movie only managed to gross $61 million domestically — by far the company’s lowest number — and it now lives on Disney+, where any subscriber can stream it.

Soul follows an aspiring jazz musician, voiced by Jamie Foxx, whose soul is separated from him after an accident and winds up in a world filled with other souls, including a depressed one voiced by Tina Fey. It’s also the first time Trent Reznor has co-written a score for an animated film owned by Disney.

