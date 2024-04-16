There is something so satisfying about multiple characters across different films interacting with each other in a much bigger, grander film, a la The Avengers or Deadpool & Wolverine or Rugrats Go Wild featuring Smell-O-Vision! But when you take a bunch of bad guys like, say, Freddy or Jason, then turn them loose against the world and each other, that’s when you get real cinema. We don’t need any more superheroes taking up space, but having a bunch of evil childhood characters is a nice option.

From the makers of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, comes Poohniverse, an Avengers-style flick slated for a 2025 release. The movie is set to feature characters from Jagged Edge Production’s rooster of upcoming films based on childhood icons, including Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio Unstrung, in addition to the viral Winnie the Pooh installments.

Earlier this year, Jagged Edge producer Scott Chambers told Variety that the idea was inspired by the iconic horror franchises over the years. “As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains,” he said. “It’d have Freddy Krueger, Jason, Halloween, Scream, all of those. Obviously, that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that’s where this film has been born.” Yes, the next logical step to making a horror movie is to get all of your cuddly childhood friends and make them evil.

The film will see the monsters team up to take on the survivors from the previous films, but in classic evil guy fashion, the villains slowly turn against each other. Godzilla would never!

Bambi: The Reckoning is the next standalone film in the “Poohniverse” that is set to be released this year. It’s not looking good for Bambi’s mom… again.

(Via Page Six)