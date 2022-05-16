Hulu Drops The First Look At The Eerie New ‘Predator’ Prequel, ‘Prey’

Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming Predator prequel is a few months out, but the internet has been blessed with a short (but still terrifying) teaser trailer for the film.

Prey will take place 300 years ago as the Predator seemingly arrives on earth and stalks Naru and her camp with his beautiful face. The two will have to battle it out, but it’s clear that one of them definitely survives to star in several more movies, right? Here is the official synopsis:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) written by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan), and produced by John Davis. The movie hits Hulu on August 5th. Check out the teaser trailer above.