Quentin Tarantino Says He’s ‘Steering Away’ From Directing A ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Quentin Tarantino is infamous for talking a big game — for publicly announcing he’s working on some movie that never comes to fruition. Where’s that Reservoir Dogs/Pulp Fiction spin-off, you may be asking, about Vega brothers Vincent (John Travolta) and Vic (Michael Madsen)? Will we ever actually see Kill Bill Vol. 3? Still, he seemed more serious than usual about helming a Star Trek movie, which he’s talked up since 2017. Well, guess what? It appears he’s dropping that one as well.

The legendary filmmaker was talking to Consequence of Sound (as caught by The Hollywood Reporter) as his ninth and most recent picture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, snatches up numerous end-of-year awards and nominations. During it he confessed that he won’t be writing flowery/cuss-heavy dialogue for Captain Kirk any time soon.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” he confessed, though he added, “I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.”

Tarantino also seemed to confirm a certain longtime threat: That he’d direct 10 movies and then retire, at least from filmmaking.

“In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement,” the director said. “I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no, don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it.”

Of course, Tarantino is saying this a mere few weeks after it was announced Noah Hawley, of Fargo, Legion, and the Natalie Portman space movie Lucy in the Sky, would be helming the fourth in the Federation’s most recent film iteration. That said, as per THR, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish offered the possibility of having two separate Trek movies.

In the past, Tarantino has claimed his version of a Star Trek film would be R-rated, even describing it as “Pulp Fiction in space.” And now, perhaps, you’ll never know what that would be like…unless Tarantino has another of his characteristic changes of heart.

(Via Consequence of Sound and THR)