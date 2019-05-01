Getty Image

We’re still about three months away from the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino. But the auteur is back in the news for another reason: the eighth film from Quentin Tarantino. Yes, The Hateful Eight, his controversial, bloody, almost comically unpleasant Western from 2015, has been re-worked, by Tarantino and his editor, into a four-part Netflix…thing — sort of a TV miniseries, but still a film.

The filmmaker spoke to /Film about the new version, partly to defend it from some criticism. Talk inevitably drifted to the auteur’s many other threatened projects, including whether or not he’d make the next Star Trek.

If you recall, back in 2017, Tarantino spoke of his desire to join the franchise train, long as he can do a Star Trek. About a year ago, Zachary Quinto — our current movie Spock — seemed doubtful it would ever happen. But now QT is here to reignite interest in a potentially gabby, possibly R-rated Trek.

“It’s a very big possibility,” Tarantino said when asked of the project’s chances. “I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”