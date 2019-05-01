Quentin Tarantino Said That Him Actually Making His ‘Star Trek’ Movie Is A ‘Very Big Possibility’

04.30.19 14 mins ago

Getty Image

We’re still about three months away from the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino. But the auteur is back in the news for another reason: the eighth film from Quentin Tarantino. Yes, The Hateful Eight, his controversial, bloody, almost comically unpleasant Western from 2015, has been re-worked, by Tarantino and his editor, into a four-part Netflix…thing — sort of a TV miniseries, but still a film.

The filmmaker spoke to /Film about the new version, partly to defend it from some criticism. Talk inevitably drifted to the auteur’s many other threatened projects, including whether or not he’d make the next Star Trek.

If you recall, back in 2017, Tarantino spoke of his desire to join the franchise train, long as he can do a Star Trek. About a year ago, Zachary Quinto — our current movie Spock — seemed doubtful it would ever happen. But now QT is here to reignite interest in a potentially gabby, possibly R-rated Trek.

“It’s a very big possibility,” Tarantino said when asked of the project’s chances. “I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Quentin Tarantino#The Hateful Eight#Star Trek
TAGSDJANGO UNCHAINEDquentin tarantinoStar TrekThe Hateful Eight

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP