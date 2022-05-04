An actor or actress is lucky to have one iconic line reading. Rachel McAdams has (at least) two: “stop trying to make fetch happen, it’s not going to happen” from Mean Girls and “oh no, he died” from Game Night. (It’s one of two iconic line readings from Game Night, actually.) Those are the movies that should have gotten McAdams her Oscar nomination, not Spotlight. I am 95 percent serious. Maybe even 97 percent.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star was asked which of the two lines she hears quoted back to her the most. Perhaps not surprisingly, “stop trying to make fetch happen” is “still in the lead.”

A comedy icon, indeed.

McAdams doesn’t have a huge role in the Doctor Strange sequel, so it’s unlikely she’ll add another incredible line reading to her résumé. But she’s just happy that she was asked back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I can’t believe it’s been six years,” she said about how long it’s been since the original Doctor Strange. “It didn’t feel that long. I sort of try to go with the flow on these things, and it all works out for a reason. There are real masterminds at work with the MCU. So I just really enjoyed the experience of the first one for what it was, and it was just wonderful and exciting and surprising to be back again. So I just went into it with gratitude, and here we are.”

First person who yells “oh no, he died” when someone bites it in Doctor Strange 2 gets $10.

