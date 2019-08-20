Sylvester Stallone pulled off a miracle with the Rocky franchise (Creed is arguably the best film in the series since the Oscar-winning original), and he’ll try to do it again for John J. Rambo. Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth Rambo movie and first since 2008’s eponymous installment, brings back the Vietnam War veteran for one final fight, this time against the Mexican cartel. Then again, if Last Blood is a hit, then Stallone, who’s 73 years old (!), will keep churning these movies out until he’s 90. But for now, Last Blood is it, and as Rambo says in the (non-“Old Town Road”) trailer above, “They started this, I’ll end it.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not,” Stallone said about the film. “That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.” Rambo: Last Blood, which also stars Paz Vega and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, opens on September 20.