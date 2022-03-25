As per tradition, it’s pretty rare that a comedic performance is nominated at the Oscars. Even rarer is a Christmas comedy, which is often overlooked as a piece of real cinema (clearly not enough of the Academy has seen Krampus). But controversial Love Actually director Richard Curtis thinks that that mentality should change.

“I always get very antsy about the fact that Will Ferrell didn’t get nominated for Elf,” the director told reporters at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week. “But it’s the price you pay, as it were. Comedies tend to make a bit of money, and then you don’t get the prizes.”

Every once in a while, a comedy will snag a Supporting Actress nomination, like with Bridesmaids or Juno, which ended up winning the award for Best Original Screenplay. But Farrell did pretty much act his heart out in the beloved Christmas comedy. Still, it was never recognized by the Academy, since most comedies are left with nothing but a Teen Choice Award nomination if they are lucky.

“I think it’s a real issue that comedy isn’t respected as much… but I do try and push for comedy performances whenever I can,” Curtis added.

Curtis received a nomination for his screenplay for the 1994 romantic comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral, but the Oscar instead went to Pulp Fiction, obviously. Still, the director makes a good point. Just because someone is eating maple syrup with spaghetti, doesn’t mean they aren’t performing an Oscar-worthy performance!