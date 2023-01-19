Last year around this time, Robert Pattinson was gearing up to make his Bruce Wayne debut in The Batman, when he got into all sorts of trouble for talking about how he didn’t really work out to prepare. Of course, we are all used to watching Christan Bale and other movie stars transform themselves into buff superheroes, but Pattinson did not really care to explain how the role affected his body. Which is nice! But his trainer did not like that.

Pattinson recently admitted that his team didn’t appreciate him downplaying his Batman routine. “I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?'” Pattinson told The Evening Standard in a new cover story via Variety.

The actor, who has been in the spotlight since he was a fresh-faced teen in Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire, says that it’s hard for him to work on roles that affect his body and routine. Even though certain action stars love to hype up their obsessive routines, Pattinson says that it can be dangerous.

“Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson explained. He then admitted that he “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.”

Pattinson then described some of the wild diets he has tried for his various roles, including keto, which he didn’t like due to the unfortunate lack of beer, and a steady two-week diet of potatoes: “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

As for his current role, Pattinson is filming the highly anticipated Mickey 17, Bong Joon-Ho’s first project post-Parasite, where he will portray a clone of himself. Hopefully, he is now eating enough potatoes for two of himself.

