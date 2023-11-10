It should not be a shock to you that Ryan Gosling is a talented musician, or that the man has a Halloween-themed band called Dead Mans Bones where he sings about death alongside a choir of schoolchildren. The fact that that wasn’t nominated for a Grammy is shocking, but they seem to be making up for it this year by finally recognizing Gosling’s contribution to the music industry and giving him a Grammy nom. He’s come so far.

“I’m Just Ken” from Warner Bros smash hit Barbie received a nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media, along with fellow Barbie nominee Billie Eilish, who also received a nom for “What Was I Made For,” a song that will make you cry no matter where you are or what you are doing. Also nominated are Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua for “Barbie World” and Dua Lipa for “Dance The Night” so Barbie has some stiff competition with herself.

Unfortunately, Gosling did not receive recognition for his cover of “Push” by Matchbox Twenty but there’s always the Kid’s Choice Awards for that one.

Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig told Rolling Stone earlier this year that the track came together organically. “He has a beautiful voice, and he’s a beautiful dancer. We kind of got there organically. I think if I had said, ‘I want you to sing and dance in this movie,’ he would not have necessarily done that for me. But it was kind of that thing of boiling a lobster. I think by the time he was singing and dancing, he didn’t even totally know how we had gotten there. [Laughs] But he’s so fabulous at it.” Pete Davidson was also fabulous at it.

Until the Grammys hold the ceremony where the winners are announced, feel free to watch this video every day.