Unlike his Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s job is not just beach. Gosling nearly did it all for the Greta Gerwig-directed phenomenon, including sing.

“I’m Just Ken,” Gosling’s power ballad featured on Barbie: The Album, became his first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100. On Monday morning (August 21), Atlantic Records amplified Gosling’s Ken-ergy by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of “I’m Just Ken.”

The nearly four-minute video shows Gosling in the studio and on the Barbie set with Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and several other castmates. At various points, Gerwig can’t contain her amusement — covering her mouth in a failed attempt to conceal her giggles. The “I’m Just Ken” dance number is also totally deconstructed.

Similarly, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson recently posted candid footage from their process of making Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” the Barbie theme song that cracked the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Pop Airplay charts.

Ronson executive produced the star-studded Barbie soundtrack. Throughout the movie’s marvelous promotional cycle, he has shared the DM that initiated Lipa taking on “Dance The Night” and the moment he recognized Gosling as “a vocal powerhouse” (as told to Vanity Fair).

Watch the behind-the-scenes “I’m Just Ken” video above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

