It’s the most-anticipated movie of the year. No, not Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: Episode IX, or some other Disney property — I’m obviously referring to Detective Pikachu, where Pikachu is a (get this!) detective. But seriously, the first live-action film set in the Pokémon universe actually looks… good? The initial teaser was cute, even if it’s still disorienting that Pikachu sounds like Ryan Reynolds and not, say, Danny DeVito, and there’s a new trailer coming on Tuesday. To tease the footage, the Deadpool star revealed how he transformed into the world’s most famous electric mouse in the amusing video above.

It turns out, the key to playing Pikachu is by being a very bad father. “I vanish in my roles,” Reynolds said. “This is a funny anecdote. I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. Well, I didn’t show up at school, because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are.” The actor also tried to lose 182 pounds to match Pikachu’s weight “until doctors intervened.” Reynolds, the Daniel Day-Lewis of yellow rodents, also lost the respect of his wife Blake Lively, who has no intention of seeing the film.

That makes only one of us. Detective Pikachu opens on May 10.