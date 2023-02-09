John Candy is one of those comedians who had a short but prolific career that shot him to stardom in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He starred in some of your dad’s favorite movies, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings, and Uncle Buck, while also voicing the little seabird Wilbur in The Rescuers Down Under. The man could really do it all. Candy passed away after a heart attack in 1994, and now Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks are working together to piece together his legacy for a new documentary that is in talks to premiere Amazon Prime.

The doc will recount the life and career of Candy before his untimely death, by utilizing home videos, archives and interviews with his peers and family. Hanks is directing while Reynolds is producing alongside George Dewey. Reynolds has been dipping his toes into the documentary game lately after producing FX’s Welcome To Wrexham docuseries.

You might be thinking, “Wait, why is Colin Hanks involved here?” That might be because Tom Hanks starred with Candy in Volunteers. Reynolds, on the other hand, has shared his love of Candy over the years by frequently celebrating him on Twitter. They are also both Canadian, so they share a special bond.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

