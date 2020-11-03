Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are celebrating the wrap of their upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice, and for good reason. The action vehicle, which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had to halt production due to the pandemic, and there were naturally questions on how and if the film would get back on schedule. Fortunately, the situation worked out, and by September, Reynolds was posting photos from the set. Of course, none of that would have been possible without some extraordinary sacrifices from the crew, and both Reynolds and Gadot made it a point to honor that group’s hard work in dual Instagram posts.

“My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough,” Reynolds wrote. “Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day.”

You can see Ryan Reynolds’ full Instagram post and photos below:

Gadot posted her own tribute after she returned home and reflected on the sheer logistics of keeping everyone safe on the Red Notice set.

“We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set,” Gadot wrote. “The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that.”

You can see Gal Gadot’s full Instagram post and photos below:

Red Notice doesn’t have an official release date yet, but Netflix will most likely be in a rush to release the film in 2021. Considering casting The Rock, Wonder Woman, and Deadpool probably cost a pretty penny, Red Notice is the biggest financial commitment the streaming platform has made to a film to date, and that was before the added expense of COVID regulations and a 10-month delay.

(Via Gal Gadot on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram)