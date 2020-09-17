It’s been almost three weeks since we lost Chadwick Boseman, who had kept his battles with colon cancer a secret from all but family and friends. His passing prompted untold tributes, from colleagues and fans alike, and it’s a sign of the impact he made that we’re still getting stories about his life and career. The latest comes from one of his many MCU coworkers: Samuel L. Jackson, who revealed the two had long talked about collaborating on a non-Marvel project.

Jackson was on The Tamron Hall Show when talk inevitably wound its way to the Black Panther star, who only ever got to appear in the last two Avengers outings together. “I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick,” Jackson said. “And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on.”

He continued:

“He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for a while and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture.”

Jackson also talked about Boseman’s legacy. “We all hope when we work that people will remember things that we will do. But he imprinted society in such a way, impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to,” Jackson said. “To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.”

