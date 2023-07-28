With The Boys, Invincible, and now Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem under his belt, Seth Rogen has become quite the mastermind at delivering well-received adaptations based on indie comics. The comedy writer/actor and his partner Evan Goldberg have openly admitted to being longtime comic book fans, but the one thing they have not been interested in (so far) is tackling a project for the Big Two: Marvel and DC Comics.

While promoting Mutant Mayhem, Rogen opened up to Polygon about why he’s steered clear of the MCU and whatever the heck is happening over at DC Studios.

“Honestly, probably fear,” Rogen said with a laugh. “We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love.”

Rogen further elaborated on his concerns about the Marvel system, and if he and Goldberg would be able to work in that environment:

It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with? And what’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways.

Working on The Boys has also spoiled Rogen when it comes to creative control.

“We are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process,” Rogen said before getting brutally honest. “We’re control freaks!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2.

(Via Polygon)