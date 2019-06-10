Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seth Rogen doesn’t sleep, that much is clear. He and producing partner Evan Goldberg are still churning out projects like mad (Showtime’s Black Monday, AMC’s Preacher, and Amazon’s The Boys are a few of their current TV titles), but 2007’s Superbad (written by Rogen and Goldberg) is now getting an update for the next generation with Good Boys, starring Jacob Tremblay, that sweet boy from Room. Well, Tremblay’s not so sweet in this movie as Max, and although the last trailer dabbled a lot more in the profanity department, this update is nothing to sniff at. Especially when Max defines a nymphomaniac as “someone who has sex on land and sea.”

Yes, this is definitely an adult comedy, and there’s no word on whether the 12-year-old Tremblay or his co-stars will actually be able to screen the premiere. Maybe they’ll just stop by and say hello? From the synopsis:

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends, Thor and Lucas, decide to use Max’s dad’s drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis).

Good Boys uses a script from The Office writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who will take Tremblay and pals (including a Thor!) through the course of one awful day. The movie arrives in theaters on August 16.